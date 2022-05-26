Nachtigal Dam: CCN changes project manager, one year after HRD was fired

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian company CCN, the main subcontractor of the Nachtigal Hydro Power Company (Nhpc) project, announced in a May 21 note that it has changed its project manager.

The document, signed by the Administrative and Financial Director, Gabriel Matin, indicated that as of June 1, 2022, Jean Baptiste de Ghellinck will replace Christophe Denat as CCN Project Director.

The reasons for this change in this strategic position are not stated. But it comes one year after the dismissal of the director of human resources, Rose Nicole Nkalle. An audit commissioned in April 2021 by Christophe Denat, accused her of having maintained 600 fictitious employees for months. This situation created cash flow tensions to the point where regularly recruited employees had to go on strike because of the deterioration of their working conditions.

Sylvain Andzongo