Yaoundé - 27 April 2022 -
Energy

Govt to build two mini-hydro plants in the Northwest

  Wednesday, 27 April 2022 13:25

(Business in Cameroon) - The municipality of Widikum, in the Northwest, will soon launch a project to build two mini hydroelectric power stations. The information was made public at the end of a recent municipal council meeting.

Although no details were given on their capacities, the plants will increase electricity coverage and pave the way for industrial projects in the region. An example is the upcoming construction of an oil mill and a soap factory in the municipality. Widikum is a major palm oil production basin in the Northwest region. The production of cocoa, plantain, and yams is also well spread in the area.

BRM

