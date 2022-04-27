Cameroon ordered 247,000 m3 of fuel for April, already received 189,000 m3

(Business in Cameroon) - To meet its local needs for April 2022, the Cameroonian government has ordered 247,000 m3 of fuel, the Ministry of Water and Energy (Minee) informs. Of this volume, the country has already received 189,000 m3.

In detail, the ministry said, the Cameroon Petroleum Depot Company (SCDP) has received 54,000 m3 of diesel and 13,000 m3 of super while the depot of the National Refining Company (Sonara) has received 46,000 m3 of super and 72,000 m3 of diesel. This makes a total of 120,000 m3 of diesel and 69,000 m3 of super. With daily needs estimated at 5,000 m3 of fuel (3,000 m3 of diesel and 2,000 m3 of super), the country has 37.8 days of fuel self-sufficiency.

To strengthen the stock, the Minee announced the arrival of a ship carrying 58,000 m3 of fuel by April 30, 2022. This will bring the total volume of fuel imported for the month to 247,000 m3. This equates to 50 days of self-sufficiency.

Let’s note that the country has been facing a diesel shortage for weeks now. In mid-March, the energy company Eneo reported a “lack of fuel at SCDP". The sugar company Sosucam was also forced to suspend activities at its Mbandjock plant due to fuel shortage.