09 August 2022
Electricity: Yaoundé Super Mayor to invest CFA4bn in solar street lighting

(Business in Cameroon) - The Super Mayor of Yaoundé, Luc Messi Atangana, proceeded on July 21 to the reception of 98 solar street lamps installed in the 3rd district of the Cameroonian capital. Official sources said this is the pilot phase of a project that aims to deploy 1,500 solar street lamps across the city.

According to the communication unit of the Yaoundé Urban Community (CUY), the project will cost CFA4 billion and will allow the extension of the street lighting system to surrounding districts.

"These solar poles with built-in batteries are the latest solar technology in the world. With a lifespan of 15 years, they will be maintained by City Hall, using software that enables them to turn off to save batteries and to monitor their charge level. We will initially manage this maintenance as part of the one-year guarantee that we have given to the CUY," explains Rodrigue Assako, MD of Arodel, the company that conducted the pilot phase.   

