Yaoundé - 27 August 2020 -
ENEO seeks contractors for its commercial operations

ENEO seeks contractors for its commercial operations
(Business in Cameroon) - Eneo, the concessionaire of energy distribution in Cameroon, recently issued two calls for tender to select potential partners for its commercial operations.

The first call is for those interested in being the company’s contractors for meter reading and distribution activities as well as those willing to be delivery points.

The second call is for those interested in providing services to delivery points on behalf of ENEO. These services include power interruption and restoration, the fight against fraud, and meter installation.

In that regard, ENEO is seeking companies with proven experience in the energy sector or those that have performed similar services. They should have the financial resources necessary to perform the operations required in compliance with the concessionaire’s quality standards.

Interested applicants should send their applications online via the company’s website by September 4, 2020.

