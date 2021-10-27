logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 October 2021 -
Energy

Cameroon and CAR join forces to secure cross-border oil product deliveries

Cameroon and CAR join forces to secure cross-border oil product deliveries
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 27 October 2021 12:58

(Business in Cameroon) - On October 21, 2021, Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba granted an audience to his Central African peer Arthur Bertrand Piri. During the meeting, the two officials decided to join forces to secure the oil products transported from Cameroon to the Central African Republic. 

Indeed, the authorities have noticed that some lorries tasked to transport oil products from Cameroon to the Central African Republic usually reach their destination with just a portion of their original loads. In fact, in cooperation with the transporters, the missing products are delivered to armed groups active along the Garoua-Boulaï (Cameroon)-Bangui (CAR) axis. Consequently, armed groups are better supplied with oil products than the population the products were originally destined to.  

“We reached an agreement that henceforth, there will be a road corridor under our watch,” indicated Arthur Bertrand Piri. Specifically, information (brand, registration number, driver’s identity, quantity of the oil products loaded) will be collected from lorries departing from Cameroon and sent to Central African authorities, who will ensure that everything is in order at arrival. 

Such collaboration will not only prevent armed groups active along the Cameroon-CAR border from getting the needed supplies but it will also reduce oil product contraband along that route. 

BRM

back to top

Cameroonian Financier Louis Banga-Ntolo becomes new CEO of regional stock market BVMAC

cameroonian-financier-louis-banga-ntolo-becomes-new-ceo-of-regional-stock-market-bvmac
At the end of a Board meeting on October 25, 2021, in Libreville, Cameroonian financier Louis Banga-Ntolo was confirmed CEO of the Central African Stock...

Cameroon and CAR join forces to secure cross-border oil product deliveries

cameroon-and-car-join-forces-to-secure-cross-border-oil-product-deliveries
On October 21, 2021, Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba granted an audience to his Central African peer Arthur Bertrand Piri. During the...

CEMAC: BEAC suggests a reform of legal framework to spur development of mobile microcredits

cemac-beac-suggests-a-reform-of-legal-framework-to-spur-development-of-mobile-microcredits
In its recent report on the state of electronic payments in the CEMAC region in 2020, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) points out that mobile...

BVMAC-listed microfinance “La Régionale” announces 10.5% YoY growth for its H1-2021 turnover

bvmac-listed-microfinance-la-regionale-announces-10-5-yoy-growth-for-its-h1-2021-turnover
“LA Régionale”, the Cameroonian microfinance institution that entered the regional exchange market BVMAC last February, announces good performance for...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n104: October 2021

Dossier Where does Cameroon stand in international trade?

Henri-Claude Oyima : “BGFIBank Cameroon is truly one of our success stories.”


Investir au Cameroun n114: Octobre 2021

Dossier La place du Cameroun dans le commerce international

Henri-Claude Oyima : «BGFIBank Cameroun est vraiment l’une de nos success-stories.»