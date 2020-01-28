logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 January 2020 -
Energy

Cameroon : Domestic gas consumption subsidy amounted to XAF17.9 bln in Jan-Sep 2019

Cameroon : Domestic gas consumption subsidy amounted to XAF17.9 bln in Jan-Sep 2019
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 28 January 2020 12:43

(Business in Cameroon) - Between January and September 2019, Cameroon disbursed XAF17.9 billion to subsidize domestic gas consumption, the Board of Directors of the hydrocarbon stabilization fund CSPH announced.

Over the whole of 2019, this subsidy, endorsed by the CSPH, will certainly be down compared to the XAF35 billion disbursed as a domestic gas consumption subsidy during 2018. Indeed, it is very unlikely that, despite the increase in domestic gas consumption during the end of year festivities, the amount of the subsidy in Q4, 2019 will have equaled that of the first three quarters of the year.

This expected decrease in the domestic gas subsidy in 2019 can be explained by the increase in local production, thanks to the commissioning of the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas unit in Kribi. 

As a reminder, according to the CSPH, the 12.5 kg cylinder of gas (imported), which Cameroonian households buy at XAF6,500 at distribution points, actually costs between XAF10,000 and XAF11,000. This leaves a gap of between XAF3,500 and XAF4,500 per cylinder, which is paid for by the State through the CSPH.

BRM

back to top

Egypt plans to open a log-processing unit in Cameroon

egypt-plans-to-open-a-log-processing-unit-in-cameroon
On January 24, 2020, the Egyptian Ambassador to Cameroon accompanied a delegation led by the Egyptian Minister of Public Affairs, Hisham Tawfik, to a...

Cameroon : Domestic gas consumption subsidy amounted to XAF17.9 bln in Jan-Sep 2019

cameroon-domestic-gas-consumption-subsidy-amounted-to-xaf17-9-bln-in-jan-sep-2019
Between January and September 2019, Cameroon disbursed XAF17.9 billion to subsidize domestic gas consumption, the Board of Directors of the hydrocarbon...

CEMAC : Cameroon tries to raise XAF50 bln on money market on Jan 29, 2020

cemac-cameroon-tries-to-raise-xaf50-bln-on-money-market-on-jan-29-2020
The Cameroonian Treasury will continue to roll out its calendar of operations on the BEAC securities market, for the fiscal year 2020, on January 29th....

Cameroon reconnects to WACS and SAT3 submarine cables

cameroon-reconnects-to-wacs-and-sat3-submarine-cables
More than a week after the rupture of the WACS and SAT3 submarine cables off the coast of Cameroon, which had disrupted Internet access in several Central...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC