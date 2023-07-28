logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 July 2023 -
Energy

Extractive industries: production costs fell 8.6%YoY in Q1-2023, after sharp rises in 2022

Extractive industries: production costs fell 8.6%YoY in Q1-2023, after sharp rises in 2022
  • Comments   -   Friday, 28 July 2023 13:26

(Business in Cameroon) - Production costs fell by 8.6% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023 in Cameroon’s extractive industries, according to the Industrial Producer Price Index (IPPI) published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). This is the second consecutive decline recorded in the sector, following the 1.9% drop in the fourth quarter of 2022.  

This downward trend confirms the sharp increases in factory gate prices recorded in the Cameroonian extractive sector during the first three quarters of 2022. This sustained and significant rise in production costs was due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"This crisis disrupted global energy markets and led to a significant increase in oil and gas prices, impacting producer prices in the extractive industries. Over time, however, energy markets have stabilized, leading to a decline in producer prices in the extractive industries," explains the INS.

As a reminder, the IPPI measures evolutions in the prices of industrial goods produced on Cameroonian territory. These are ex-factory prices paid to producers, excluding taxes and subsidies, and excluding transport margins. The IPPI concerns the secondary sector. It covers the following activities: mining and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity and gas production and distribution; water production and distribution; sanitation, waste treatment, and remediation.

BRM

back to top

Gabon initiates enhanced checks at borders with Cameroon over formaldehyde-preserved products’ affair

gabon-initiates-enhanced-checks-at-borders-with-cameroon-over-formaldehyde-preserved-products-affair
Gabon’s food security agency AGASA will step up controls and health monitoring at its borders with Cameroon. This follows a release, issued on July 11, by...

Extractive industries: production costs fell 8.6%YoY in Q1-2023, after sharp rises in 2022

extractive-industries-production-costs-fell-8-6-yoy-in-q1-2023-after-sharp-rises-in-2022
Production costs fell by 8.6% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023 in Cameroon’s extractive industries, according to the Industrial Producer Price...

Treasury bills: Cameroon raises CFAF7.5 billion, at close to 5% interest rate

treasury-bills-cameroon-raises-cfaf7-5-billion-at-close-to-5-interest-rate
Cameroon’s recent 13-week bill issue operation (July 17-19) resulted in the effective mobilization of CFAF7.5 billion out of the 10 billion sought....

FDI inflows to Cameroon dropped 7.7% YoY to CFAF532 bln in 2022 (report)

fdi-inflows-to-cameroon-dropped-7-7-yoy-to-cfaf532-bln-in-2022-report
Cameroon captured $889 million (CFAF532.2 billion at current dollar value) in foreign direct investments (FDIs) in 2022. According to figures...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »