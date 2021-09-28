Energy frauds: ENEO announces nationwide inspection of electrical installations

(Business in Cameroon) - Electric utility ENEO announces a nationwide operation aimed at inspecting electrical installations. According to the company, this operation is organized as part of its energy fraud combatting efforts.

"The main objective of this operation is to secure the electricity network and to control clients’ installations in accordance with Article 13 of the Public Electricity Distribution Service regulation in Cameroon. (...) The fight against the illegal use of electricity preserves the general interest. Eneo Cameroon is eager to have everyone involved. When an inspection team comes to your doorstep, please cooperate to facilitate the operation," ENEO pleads.

The electric utility also invites users who are knowingly in irregular situations to get in touch with its branches to normalize their situations and avoid inconveniences that can go as far as legal proceedings.

According to the utility company, 30% of the energy distributed in Cameroon is used by fraudulent networks causing about XAF60 billion of losses yearly. Such practices thus deprive the energy sector of much-needed resources, that could have been invested to improve service quality, while at the same time endangers lives and properties.

