Yaoundé - 01 November 2022 -
Energy

Cameroon’s gas production expected to rise in Q4 2022

  • Comments   -   Friday, 28 October 2022 07:06

(Business in Cameroon) - The production of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Cameroon is expected to increase sharply over the fourth quarter of 2022. According to forecasts by the Bank of Central African States (Beac), LNG production should rise by 42.5% QoQ while the volume of LPG should increase by 82% compared to the previous quarter.

Beac expects Hilli Episseyo, the floating LNG plant installed offshore Kribi, to experience a satisfactory fourth quarter marked by a strong improvement in activity. As a reminder, part of the production of this unit is processed into LPG at the Bipaga processing center, located not far from the southern seaside town.

The projected increase in LPG production is good news for the local market as it will help alleviate the current gas shortage in this market, which remains dependent on exports.

