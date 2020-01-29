logoBC
ENEO : There could sometimes be “errors in some clients’ bills”

(Business in Cameroon) - We acknowledge that there could be errors in some clients’ bills, sometimes. We handle them on a case per case basis and continue to learn from them to improve our systems and processes.” This is the revelation made by Eric Mansuy, the general director of ENEO, the energy utility company in Cameroon when asked why usually during outages, ENEO presents bills to its clients as if there was normal service.  

“Clients can sometimes deem that their bills are too high. In that case, as the rules state, notify ENEO via its agencies or via our digital platforms (MyEasylight, Twitter, Facebook, notably). (…) By the way, we have multiplied the procedural, organizational and technological reforms to allow for an ‘as accurate as possible billing.’ One such reform is the introduction of smart meters into the network,” Eric Mansuy adds.

The manager explains that one of the reasons the utility company recently introduced prepaid solutions is to gradually abandon billing. That way, the user is no more stressed while waiting for a bill but, users can also become more autonomous, change their habits and take charge of their usage by efficiently managing it, by going into the economy mode when necessary.

Nevertheless, Eric Mansuy stresses, as far as billing is concerned, “it is important to point out that bills only record what clients actually used. When you are not powered, your meter does not run.”  

