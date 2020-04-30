logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 April 2020 -
Energy

Cameroon seeks project management companies for the construction of two transmission lines on the RIS

Cameroon seeks project management companies for the construction of two transmission lines on the RIS
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 30 April 2020 10:33

(Business in Cameroon) - The Minister of Water and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba, recently signed an invitation to tender (ITT) to prequalify engineering and design offices that will manage two electricity transmission projects on the Southern Interconnected Grid (RIS). The two transmission lines concerned are the 225 KV line between Ebolowa and Kribi and the 90 KV line between Mbalmayo and Mekin.

Participation in this solicitation is reserved for consultants with proven international experience as project managers in the construction of transmission lines and transformer stations whose voltage equals or exceeds 400 kV. Applications, in six copies, in French and English, must be submitted to the Ministry of Water and Energy by May 18.  

According to Mr. Eloundou Essomba, these power transmission lines must resolve several problems on the RIS. These are namely lines and transformers’ overloading, the rising average power outages’ time, an increase of the undistributed energy (which affect stability).

The partnership agreements for the construction of the two transmission lines concerned by the ITT and their related works were signed by Cameroon and China in 2015.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon seeks project management companies for the construction of two transmission lines on the RIS

cameroon-seeks-project-management-companies-for-the-construction-of-two-transmission-lines-on-the-ris
The Minister of Water and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba, recently signed an invitation to tender (ITT) to prequalify engineering and design offices that...

CEMAC countries raised a record XAF2,846 bln on the BEAC securities market in 2019

cemac-countries-raised-a-record-xaf2-846-bln-on-the-beac-securities-market-in-2019
In 2019, CEMAC countries raised a total of XAF2,846.3 billion on the public securities market of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), according to...

Camair-Co plans to service its fleet for an optimum post-coronavirus activity resumption

camair-co-plans-to-service-its-fleet-for-an-optimum-post-coronavirus-activity-resumption
During the activities cessation in the air transport sector created by the Coronavirus pandemic, the general manager of Camair-Co, Louis Georges Njpendi...

Douala-Yaoundé highway: Eximbank China has not released funding owing to Cameroon not providing required contribution

douala-yaounde-highway-eximbank-china-has-not-released-funding-owing-to-cameroon-not-providing-required-contribution
Eximbank China has not released the funds for the construction of the Douala-Yaoundé highway because Cameroon has not paid its contribution to the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique