cameroon-seeks-project-management-companies-for-the-construction-of-two-transmission-lines-on-the-ris

(Business in Cameroon) - The Minister of Water and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba, recently signed an invitation to tender (ITT) to prequalify engineering and design offices that will manage two electricity transmission projects on the Southern Interconnected Grid (RIS). The two transmission lines concerned are the 225 KV line between Ebolowa and Kribi and the 90 KV line between Mbalmayo and Mekin.

Participation in this solicitation is reserved for consultants with proven international experience as project managers in the construction of transmission lines and transformer stations whose voltage equals or exceeds 400 kV. Applications, in six copies, in French and English, must be submitted to the Ministry of Water and Energy by May 18.

According to Mr. Eloundou Essomba, these power transmission lines must resolve several problems on the RIS. These are namely lines and transformers’ overloading, the rising average power outages’ time, an increase of the undistributed energy (which affect stability).

The partnership agreements for the construction of the two transmission lines concerned by the ITT and their related works were signed by Cameroon and China in 2015.

S.A.