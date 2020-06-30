logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 June 2020 -
Cameroonian startup Ndoto Sarl develops a smart meter that helps reduce fraud

(Business in Cameroon) - Douala-based startup Ndoto Sarl announces that it has just completed the development of a smart electricity meter, after 5 years of research. According to the promoters of this start-up, this smart meter is adapted "to the challenges of energy distribution management in Cameroon."

"Our solution allows users to both optimize the operating costs related to the management of energy distribution and to monitor their electricity consumption, through our mobile application," says Wolf Njitia, co-founder of Ndoto Sarl.

The solution developed by this start-up digitalizes billing, geolocalizes the electricity consumers, and thus helps reduce fraud. Thanks to these smart meters, we learn, energy consumers will be able to access their consumption in real-time. They will also be able to remotely turn their meters on and off and instantly pay their bills via mobile payment platforms. They will also receive alerts on their mobiles before any service interruption.

The innovation of this start-up comes at a time when Eneo, concessionaire of Cameroon's electricity utility, is testing the first smart meters on its grid. This is intended to limit frauds responsible for the loss of 20% of the energy distributed in the country in 2018, i.e. around 200 megawatts.

