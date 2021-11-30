logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 November 2021 -
Energy

Subcontracting: The Cameroonian electricity sector provides XAF40 bln annual revenue to 700 local SMEs/SMIs

(Business in Cameroon) - The 700 local firms offering subcontracting services in the Cameroonian electricity sector generate XAF40 billion turnover annually. The figure was revealed on November 26, 2021, in Douala, during an official visit to ENEO’s premises..

In the coming year, this turnover could rise further with the coming development of a local electric equipment and materials production segment. Indeed, up to now, most of those equipment and materials are imported. But, in May 2021, ENEO issued a call for expression of interest to “prequalify one or several groups of local distributors and/or foreign manufacturers able to build and exploit local plants for the production of electric equipment meeting Eneo Cameroon’s technical specifications and standards. Interested parties were allowed up to May 23 to submit their offers.

Also, the country’s electricity regulatory agency ARSEL recently announced that it would open the electricity metering supply segment to private operators. Those operators will mainly supply smart metering equipment and technical assistance for the management of those equipment. This will help bridge the smart meter need gap but also create up to 36,000 direct jobs in segments like meter manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and control.  

BRM

