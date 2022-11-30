logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 November 2022 -
Energy

French Sunna Design pledges to deploy 100,000 solar streetlights in Cameroon

French Sunna Design pledges to deploy 100,000 solar streetlights in Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 30 November 2022 15:51

(Business in Cameroon) - The Communes et villes unies du Cameroun (CVUC) has just signed a partnership with the French company Sunna Design for the installation of 100,000 solar street lamps across the country.

During the first phase, 17,750 streetlights will be deployed in rural areas. Augustin Tamba, president of CVUC, said this phase is expected to be completed in April 2023. The agreement also provides for the construction of a solar street lighting equipment assembly unit in the Yaoundé 7 district commune, as part of the technology transfer. In addition to strengthening the fight against insecurity through street lighting, this project should help promote youth employment.

It is presented as one of the first tangible results of the "International Economic Days of the Communes" (Jeicom21), organized in December 2021 in the Cameroonian capital.

BRM

back to top

Silicon Mountain Conference 2022 – Orange Cameroun reinforces its promise to the tech innovation industry

silicon-mountain-conference-2022-orange-cameroun-reinforces-its-promise-to-the-tech-innovation-industry
The 4th edition of the Silicon Mountain Conference, under the theme “Local solutions for a sustainable digital economy”, was held from the 10th-12th...

French Sunna Design pledges to deploy 100,000 solar streetlights in Cameroon

french-sunna-design-pledges-to-deploy-100-000-solar-streetlights-in-cameroon
The Communes et villes unies du Cameroun (CVUC) has just signed a partnership with the French company Sunna Design for the installation of 100,000 solar...

Wood export prices down 6.1% QoQ in CEMAC in Q3 2022

wood-export-prices-down-6-1-qoq-in-cemac-in-q3-2022
The global price index of commodities exported by Cemac countries revealed that the prices for wood products (particularly sawn timber and logs) fell by...

Cameroon missed asphalt road target for 2022 (official data)

cameroon-missed-asphalt-road-target-for-2022-official-data
Over the current year, the Cameroonian government has completed the asphalting of 395 km of new roads throughout the national territory. According to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »