french-sunna-design-pledges-to-deploy-100-000-solar-streetlights-in-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - The Communes et villes unies du Cameroun (CVUC) has just signed a partnership with the French company Sunna Design for the installation of 100,000 solar street lamps across the country.

During the first phase, 17,750 streetlights will be deployed in rural areas. Augustin Tamba, president of CVUC, said this phase is expected to be completed in April 2023. The agreement also provides for the construction of a solar street lighting equipment assembly unit in the Yaoundé 7 district commune, as part of the technology transfer. In addition to strengthening the fight against insecurity through street lighting, this project should help promote youth employment.

It is presented as one of the first tangible results of the "International Economic Days of the Communes" (Jeicom21), organized in December 2021 in the Cameroonian capital.

BRM