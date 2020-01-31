logoBC
Yaoundé - 31 January 2020 -
Energy

Cameroon : 28 MW of power installed on CHAN 2020 and AFCON 2021 hosting sites (ENEO)

Cameroon : 28 MW of power installed on CHAN 2020 and AFCON 2021 hosting sites (ENEO)
  • Comments   -   Friday, 31 January 2020 14:39

(Business in Cameroon) - Three months to the start of the African Nations Football Championship in Cameroon, Eneo, the concessionaire of the public electricity service in the country, claims to have already built and commissioned more than 90% of the works requested by public authorities.

These works were done not only on the sites that will host the CHAN 2020 matches but also on those that will host the matches of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) football tournament, scheduled to take place in Cameroon in January-February 2021.

The entire project consisted of the construction, across four regions, of more than 47 km of underground networks, 36 km of overhead networks on metal and concrete poles, seven delivery stations, 15 serving points, a distribution station for an installed capacity of 28 MW,” the electricity production and distribution company claims.

According to Nicolas Keedi, deputy director of studies and development of distribution networks at Eneo, “the option to dedicate structures to the supply of sites is part of the desire to set up networks that will be very little exposed to breakdowns and will guarantee optimal load transit. Their structures will thus facilitate interventions in case of incidents.”

BRM

back to top

Port of Kribi : 31 companies authorized to settle in the logistics zone

port-of-kribi-31-companies-authorized-to-settle-in-the-logistics-zone
The Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK), which started operations in March 2018 in South Cameroon, informs that it has already processed 208 applications from...

Cameroon : UNDP helped raise and invest XAF13.22 bln in development projects in 2018-2019

cameroon-undp-helped-raise-and-invest-xaf13-22-bln-in-development-projects-in-2018-2019
Cameroon and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) held an annual review of the UNDP Country Program Document in Douala last January 27. The...

Cameroon: Deepening crisis at Platinum Power jeopardizes the construction of Makay hydroelectric plant (400 MW)

cameroon-deepening-crisis-at-platinum-power-jeopardizes-the-construction-of-makay-hydroelectric-plant-400-mw
Today January 30, Mohammed Bouzoubaa and Omar Belmamoun respectively administrator and CEO of Platinum Power, an independent developer of energy projects...

Cameroon : 2019 Customs revenues exceeded target by 14.3% to XAF971.7 bln

cameroon-2019-customs-revenues-exceeded-target-by-14-3-to-xaf971-7-bln
In 2019, the Cameroonian customs administration exceeded its revenue collection targets set in the state budget by 14.3%. During the period under review,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC