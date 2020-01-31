Cameroon : 28 MW of power installed on CHAN 2020 and AFCON 2021 hosting sites (ENEO)

(Business in Cameroon) - Three months to the start of the African Nations Football Championship in Cameroon, Eneo, the concessionaire of the public electricity service in the country, claims to have already built and commissioned more than 90% of the works requested by public authorities.

These works were done not only on the sites that will host the CHAN 2020 matches but also on those that will host the matches of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) football tournament, scheduled to take place in Cameroon in January-February 2021.

“The entire project consisted of the construction, across four regions, of more than 47 km of underground networks, 36 km of overhead networks on metal and concrete poles, seven delivery stations, 15 serving points, a distribution station for an installed capacity of 28 MW,” the electricity production and distribution company claims.

According to Nicolas Keedi, deputy director of studies and development of distribution networks at Eneo, “the option to dedicate structures to the supply of sites is part of the desire to set up networks that will be very little exposed to breakdowns and will guarantee optimal load transit. Their structures will thus facilitate interventions in case of incidents.”

BRM