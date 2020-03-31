logoBC
Yaoundé - 31 March 2020 -
Cameroon: 44,000 homes to be provided with electricity thanks to performance contracts with Lagdo

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 31 March 2020 10:28

(Business in Cameroon) - In the framework of the performance contracts between the government and municipalities, since 2012 in Cameroon, Lagdo recently received a funding of XAF5 billion.

According to credible sources at the Ministry of Economy, over XAF1.5 billion of that fund will be used to fund an electrification project in 16 places in the concerned municipality. Thanks to the project, electricity will be provided to more than 44,000 people, our sources indicate.

The remaining XAF3.5 billion will fund the asphalting of 5-km of urban road and the renovation of 11-km of laterite road.

BRM

