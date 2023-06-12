logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 June 2023 -
Environment

SABC furthers its eco-friendly approach

SABC furthers its eco-friendly approach
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 08 June 2023 15:50

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian brewer SABC announced plans to reinforce its eco-friendly approach. Last June 5, on the sidelines of World Environment Day, the company initiated an operation to clean drains and collect plastic waste in the cities of Douala, Yaoundé, and Bafoussam.

Present at the drain-cleaning operation on the "Mboppi" stream, at the edge of the Sandaga market in Douala, SABC CEO Stéphane Descazeaud outlined the company's ambitions in the fight against plastic pollution. "We have signed an agreement with our partners Namé Recycling and SC2R for the collection and recycling of plastic bottles. With their support, we will soon be collecting and recycling almost 80% of our plastic waste. Our goal is to reach 10,000 tons of plastic waste collected per year," he said.

Additionally, the Castel Group subsidiary intends, over the next few years, to promote more glass packaging, which is less polluting than plastic. "One of the goals of our investment plan for the next five years is a significant increase in our capacity for producing soft drinks in reusable glass bottles," reveals Stéphane Descazeaud.

back to top

Port of Kribi's multipurpose terminal soars with clinker imports in 2022

port-of-kribi-s-multipurpose-terminal-soars-with-clinker-imports-in-2022
Import traffic was very dynamic at the Kribi port’s multipurpose terminal in 2022, reports from the Port Authority PAK showed. According to available...

Cameroon: Govt plans to sell 47 seed farms to the private sector

cameroon-govt-plans-to-sell-47-seed-farms-to-the-private-sector
The Cameroonian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Minader) has just launched a call for expressions of interest to recruit private partners...

Malian Cheick Kanté appointed World Bank Director of Operations for Cameroon

malian-cheick-kante-appointed-world-bank-director-of-operations-for-cameroon
Malian Cheick Fantamady Kanté is the World Bank's new Director of Operations for Cameroon. The newly appointed manager was officially presented to the...

Cameroonian Jacques Edjangue confirmed as AfDB Vice President

cameroonian-jacques-edjangue-confirmed-as-afdb-vice-president
Cameroonian Jacques Edjangue has been confirmed Thursday as the Vice President for People and Talent Management of the African Development Bank (AfDB)...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »