SABC furthers its eco-friendly approach

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian brewer SABC announced plans to reinforce its eco-friendly approach. Last June 5, on the sidelines of World Environment Day, the company initiated an operation to clean drains and collect plastic waste in the cities of Douala, Yaoundé, and Bafoussam.

Present at the drain-cleaning operation on the "Mboppi" stream, at the edge of the Sandaga market in Douala, SABC CEO Stéphane Descazeaud outlined the company's ambitions in the fight against plastic pollution. "We have signed an agreement with our partners Namé Recycling and SC2R for the collection and recycling of plastic bottles. With their support, we will soon be collecting and recycling almost 80% of our plastic waste. Our goal is to reach 10,000 tons of plastic waste collected per year," he said.

Additionally, the Castel Group subsidiary intends, over the next few years, to promote more glass packaging, which is less polluting than plastic. "One of the goals of our investment plan for the next five years is a significant increase in our capacity for producing soft drinks in reusable glass bottles," reveals Stéphane Descazeaud.