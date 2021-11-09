logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 November 2021 -
Environment

Sonara contracts a local firm to efficiently and quickly mitigate environmental damages of hazardous material spills

  • Comments   -   Monday, 08 November 2021 11:48

(Business in Cameroon) - In June 2021, Cameroon National Refining Company (SONARA) contracted Services camerounais d’assainissement (Seca) to ensure the urgent removal of hazardous substances that get spilled on the ground or at sea. 

“To remain compliant with national and international environmental protection rules, SONARA has initiated measures to prevent the spilling of hazardous substances but also quickly take action when they get spilled. In that regard, it is crucial to have a specialized firm permanently at our disposal in case such materials get spilled on the ground so that the potential impacts on the environment could be mitigated,” SONARA informs. 

SONARA explains that its daily operation can cause several damages to the environment, through accidental or deliberate spilling of hazardous products on the ground. 

Therefore, in the framework of the new XAF94.49 million contract, for 36 months, Seca will urgently and efficiently intervene on hazardous materials (hydrocarbons, chemicals, etc..) spilled inside the SONARA’s refineries. The firm will also take action beyond the refinery when SONARA’s responsibility is ascertained in incidents where oil slicks appear along Limbe coasts after oil spills at sea. 

It will pump the spilled substances and transport them to areas dedicated by SONARA, create temporary storage materials, install absorbents, scrape the polluted areas, carry out high-pressure cleaning as well as replace polluted sands. 

S.A.

Sonara contracts a local firm to efficiently and quickly mitigate environmental damages of hazardous material spills

