logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 February 2021 -
Environment

SABC and Namé recycling recycled 100 mln plastic bottles in Cameroon, in 2017-2020

SABC and Namé recycling recycled 100 mln plastic bottles in Cameroon, in 2017-2020
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 11 February 2021 13:45

(Business in Cameroon) - Sociétés Anonymes des Brasseries du Cameroun (SABC) and its partner, Namé Recycling pointed out that in three years of collaboration (2017-2020) they have collected and recycled 100 million plastic bottles in Cameroon.

According to Roblain Namegni (general manager of NGO Namé Recycling), the 100 million plastic bottles are the equivalent of 1,480 polluting cars removed from road traffic, or 7,700 tons of carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere. The effort applauded because every bottle collected counts, he commented.

According to Emmanuel de Tailly, CEO of the SABC, the brewing group’s plan for an effective fight against plastic bottle pollution is to contribute to the creation of about 100 companies or associations in the ten Cameroonian regions. Those companies or associations will form a large local collection network needed for Sustainable Waste Systems in the circular economy.  

In 2012, to assume its responsibility as a leader in the production and distribution of drinks bottled in PET containers, SABC launched "Plastic Récup", a project aimed at combating plastic waste, which is a significant source of pollution. In 2017, it partnered with Namé Recycling with the aim to collect and recycle 82% of the plastic bottles produced in all of its plants in Cameroon.

Behind this partnership lies a desire to create an environmental value chain around the recycling industry, which will benefit communities and generate incomes for the population.  

It is worthy of note that the SBCS Environmental actions is within the context of COP 21 (21st Conference of Parties), popularly known as the Paris Agreement, during which signatory parties, including the Cameroonian Goverment, committed to reducing emission levels by 32% by 2035. The COP21, was convened by the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) in 2015, in Paris

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon launches 2nd phase of Camcis development to boost effectiveness of digitalized customs services

cameroon-launches-2nd-phase-of-camcis-development-to-boost-effectiveness-of-digitalized-customs-services
On February 8, 2021, Cameroonian Customs Authorities announced the second phase of the development of the "Cameroon Customs Information System"...

SABC and Namé recycling recycled 100 mln plastic bottles in Cameroon, in 2017-2020

sabc-and-name-recycling-recycled-100-mln-plastic-bottles-in-cameroon-in-2017-2020
Sociétés Anonymes des Brasseries du Cameroun (SABC) and its partner, Namé Recycling pointed out that in three years of collaboration (2017-2020) they have...

CNIC to get a new impetus with a service contract from the port authority of Kribi

cnic-to-get-a-new-impetus-with-a-service-contract-from-the-port-authority-of-kribi
Cameroon Shipyard and Industrial Engineering Ltd (CNIC) has been commissioned by the Port Authority of Kribi (PAK) for repair works, shipbuilding,...

Cameroon to develop 35k hectares of land for fodder production in Adamaoua

cameroon-to-develop-35k-hectares-of-land-for-fodder-production-in-adamaoua
Thanks to a partnership with Spanish investors, the Cameroonian government will develop lands for fodder production in the northern region (Adamaoua...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

CEMAC: Central bank BEAC to set terms and conditions to govern money transfer operators’ services

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Financia Capital pioneers the use of mobile money services in an IPO operation

Cameroon: The real estate sector is becoming a high-risk industry for money laundering (ANIF)

cameroon-only-active-taxpayers-can-now-engage-in-financial-transactions-with-the-administration-minfi

Cameroon: Only active taxpayers can now engage in financial transactions with the administration (MINFI)

port-of-kribi-seeks-a-free-zone-status-to-facilitate-investments

Port of Kribi seeks a “free zone” status to facilitate investments

camtel-judith-yah-sunday-ordered-to-cancel-the-last-irregular-appointments

Camtel: Judith Yah Sunday ordered to cancel the last “irregular” appointments

import-export-unauthorized-modifications-to-electronic-cargo-tracking-notes-are-now-prohibited-in-cameroon

Import-Export: Unauthorized modifications to Electronic Cargo Tracking Notes are now prohibited in Cameroon

gabon-starts-cemac-roadshow-with-cameroon-to-ensure-the-success-of-its-2021-fundraising-operations

Gabon starts CEMAC roadshow with Cameroon, to ensure the success of its 2021 fundraising operations

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Government opposes the launch of Camtel’s mobile network planned for Jan 13, 2021, due to regulatory shortcomings

Cameroon: Cocoa production rose during the 2017-2018 campaign despite unrest in the Southwest

next
prev