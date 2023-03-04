logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 March 2023 -
Camrail joins the biodiversity protection team

Camrail joins the biodiversity protection team
  Monday, 20 February 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon railway company Camrail announced it is committed to supporting actions for the protection of wildlife in Cameroon. The company launched last February 18, in collaboration with its advertising partner JC Decaux, a campaign to broadcast short films on wildlife protection in its passenger trains.

These short films, we learn, are produced by the international NGO Wildaid, which specializes in the preservation of protected species. Titled "the unsung heroes of nature protection", these films will be broadcast for five months on board the Express Train linking the cities of Douala and Yaoundé. "Camrail's participation in this awareness campaign confirms our determination to contribute to the protection of the fauna and flora of Cameroon. I welcome the continued collaboration with the administrations and NGOs that assist us in our environmental and social program," says Pascal Miny, Camrail's MD.

In addition to this specific action, Camrail says, "the multiple campaigns carried out in the 168 villages crossed by the rail helps in the improvement of the knowledge of the populations on climatic changes, and in their implication in the establishment of measures to better safeguard protected zones."

