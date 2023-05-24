Kieffer & Cie to secure forestry concession in the Eastern region

(Business in Cameroon) - The company Kieffer & Cie, which specializes in forestry and timber exploitation, could obtain a concession from the State to exploit the forest management unit UFA 10 038 in the East region of Cameroon. This concession would then be associated with the Zouabot 1 Wood Processing Unit (UTB) in the districts of Mbang, Mindourou and Lomié.

The information was reported in a press release issued on May 15 by the Minister Delegate in charge of the Environment, Nana Aboubakar Djalloh. He was announcing the holding of public hearings on the detailed environmental and social impact assessment of this project.

"The public hearings will involve the establishment of a dedicated reading room where the study reports and registers will be available to record all participant comments," the Minister said. The purpose of these hearings is to gather feedback from the public regarding the aforementioned study. Once the Cameroonian company meets the required environmental and social standards, it will be authorized to commence operations.

Per the decree dated May 13, 2002, related to the classification of FMU 10-038, this forest unit encompasses a total area of 145,585 hectares. Initially, the concession for the unit was granted to Cambois, one of the Cameroonian subsidiaries of the French group Rougier. However, the reasons behind the failure to initiate the exploitation activities remain undisclosed.