logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 May 2023 -
Environment

Kieffer & Cie to secure forestry concession in the Eastern region

Kieffer & Cie to secure forestry concession in the Eastern region
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 23 May 2023 03:59

(Business in Cameroon) - The company Kieffer & Cie, which specializes in forestry and timber exploitation, could obtain a concession from the State to exploit the forest management unit UFA 10 038 in the East region of Cameroon. This concession would then be associated with the Zouabot 1 Wood Processing Unit (UTB) in the districts of Mbang, Mindourou and Lomié.

The information was reported in a press release issued on May 15 by the Minister Delegate in charge of the Environment, Nana Aboubakar Djalloh. He was announcing the holding of public hearings on the detailed environmental and social impact assessment of this project.

"The public hearings will involve the establishment of a dedicated reading room where the study reports and registers will be available to record all participant comments," the Minister said. The purpose of these hearings is to gather feedback from the public regarding the aforementioned study. Once the Cameroonian company meets the required environmental and social standards, it will be authorized to commence operations.

Per the decree dated May 13, 2002, related to the classification of FMU 10-038, this forest unit encompasses a total area of 145,585 hectares. Initially, the concession for the unit was granted to Cambois, one of the Cameroonian subsidiaries of the French group Rougier. However, the reasons behind the failure to initiate the exploitation activities remain undisclosed.

back to top

Cocoa farm gate prices experience a decline, after four consecutive increases in two months

cocoa-farm-gate-prices-experience-a-decline-after-four-consecutive-increases-in-two-months
After four consecutive increases since March 24, 2023, despite the rainy season, cocoa farm gate prices in Cameroon have dropped for the first time. The...

CEMAC calls on Chad to transfer part of its shares in Cotco to Cameroon

cemac-calls-on-chad-to-transfer-part-of-its-shares-in-cotco-to-cameroon
Last May 15, Daniel Ona Ondo, the President of the CEMAC Commission, signed a decision authorizing the Chadian National Oil Company (SHT) to acquire...

The 2nd 2023 Parliamentary Session will focus on State budget revision

the-2nd-2023-parliamentary-session-will-focus-on-state-budget-revision
The second 2023 parliamentary session is set to commence on June 8 at the National Assembly and Senate, according to statements released by both chambers...

Cameroon to pave nearly 2,000 km of roads in 2024-26

cameroon-to-pave-nearly-2-000-km-of-roads-in-2024-26
The Cameroonian government unveiled plans to extend its asphalted road network over the coming years. The plan, according to the integrated infrastructure...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »