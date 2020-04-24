logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 April 2020 -
Environment

Cameroon: Customs seizes 50 tons of non-biodegradable plastic packaging in the Northern region

  • Comments   -   Friday, 24 April 2020 09:15

(Business in Cameroon) - On 16 April 2020, Cameroonian customs officials seized 30 tons of non-biodegradable plastic packaging in Mbé, Adamaoua. According to the government daily Cameroon Tribune, which revealed the information, the load was concealed in bags of chili and tea.

A week earlier, the same source reported, 20 tons of the same type of packaging had been seized in that part of the country. This brings to 50 tons the volume seized within a week in that region.

Since April 1, 2014, the manufacture, importation, and marketing of non-biodegradable plastic packaging were officially prohibited in Cameroon. Yet, they can still be found in markets and shops in the neighborhoods.

This prohibition was issued by the government to protect the environment against these products that have become harmful. According to statistics from the Ministry of Environment and Nature Protection, plastic waste represents about 10% of the six million tons of waste produced every day on Cameroonian soil.

BRM

