Yaoundé - 11 November 2020 -
Farming

Cameroon strengthens veterinary inspections to prevent the importations of bird flu

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 11 November 2020 15:57

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon's Minister of Livestock, Dr. Taïga, recently instructed border controllers to strengthen veterinary inspections at the country’s borders.

According to the official, the measure is aimed at preventing the importation of bird flu into the national territory, after the recent outbreaks in Western countries such as Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Russia, and Israel.

Indeed, a new outbreak of avian influenza in Cameroon on the eve of the holiday season would be catastrophic for the poultry industry, for which the end of the year is a prosperous period because of the high volume of meat (chicken particularly) consumed by households.

Let’s note that the local poultry industry is gradually recovering from the successive avian flu epizootics that started in some production areas in 2016. The most affected region has been the Western part, which accounts for 80% of the country’s poultry production.

Indeed, according to François Djonou (President of the Cameroon Poultry Interprofession-Ipavic), the poultry sector which employed 320,000 people in 2016 employed just about half of that number in 2017 (about 160,000 people). “The national flock of laying hens and broilers dropped from 8 million and 48 million respectively in 2016, to only 3 million and 25 million by the end of 2017," he said during the 3rd edition of the Yaoundé International Poultry Show (Savi), which started on May 3, 2018, in Yaoundé.

