Cameroon launches 3rd phase of national goat plague vaccination campaign

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 18, 2021, in Sangmelina, the Cameroonian government, through the Ministry of Livestock, launched the third phase of the national campaign aimed at vaccinating small ruminants against goat plague. The vaccination campaign launched in 2019 is aimed at vaccinating six million small ruminants all over the country.

At the launch of the third phase, Minister of Livestock Dr Taïga indicated that the operation is supported by the Work Bank (which is notably funding the Livestock Development Program PRODEL) and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). He added that the operation was aimed at preserving "a capital of XAF110 billion" and the revenues of livestock farmers who could help guarantee food security in the country.

Dr Taïga also reminded the audience that the vaccines used in the framework of that national vaccination campaign are absolutely reliable and produced by the state company National Veterinary Laboratory (LANAVET).

BRM