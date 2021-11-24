logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 November 2021 -
Farming

Cameroon launches 3rd phase of national goat plague vaccination campaign

Cameroon launches 3rd phase of national goat plague vaccination campaign
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 24 November 2021 12:19

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 18, 2021, in Sangmelina, the Cameroonian government, through the Ministry of Livestock, launched the third phase of the national campaign aimed at vaccinating small ruminants against goat plague. The vaccination campaign launched in 2019 is aimed at vaccinating six million small ruminants all over the country.

At the launch of the third phase, Minister of Livestock Dr Taïga indicated that the operation is supported by the Work Bank (which is notably funding the Livestock Development Program PRODEL) and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). He added that the operation was aimed at preserving "a capital of XAF110 billion" and the revenues of livestock farmers who could help guarantee food security in the country.  

Dr Taïga also reminded the audience that the vaccines used in the framework of that national vaccination campaign are absolutely reliable and produced by the state company National Veterinary Laboratory (LANAVET).

BRM

back to top

Lom Pangar dam: 150 localities to be connected to the foot plant in the East, by the end of H1-2022

lom-pangar-dam-150-localities-to-be-connected-to-the-foot-plant-in-the-east-by-the-end-of-h1-2022
"Before the end of the first half of 2022, the 150 localities we are planning to electrify and connect to the plant at the foot of the Lom Pangar dam will...

Cameroon officially takes over 54% stake in Union Bank of Cameroon

cameroon-officially-takes-over-54-stake-in-union-bank-of-cameroon
On November 23, 2021, the Union Bank of Cameroon (UBC) issued a release announcing the finalization of a stake acquisition process started by the...

Foreign exchange regulation: Extractive firms to alas apply the new CEMAC regulation, albeit an extremely flexible version

foreign-exchange-regulation-extractive-firms-to-alas-apply-the-new-cemac-regulation-albeit-an-extremely-flexible-version
In the CEMAC region, the foreign currency regulation will become effective for extractive firms on January 1, 2022. This is the main outcome of a meeting...

Thali block: Tower Resources-Beluga farm-out deal delayed by Cameroonian authorities

thali-block-tower-resources-beluga-farm-out-deal-delayed-by-cameroonian-authorities
Yesterday, November 22, 2021, Tower Resources announced that Cameroonian authorities were yet to approve the farmout deal signed with energy commodity...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon to organize a communal economic forum to attract investors

Cameroon reduces customs duties on imported goods to mitigate impacts of unprecedented rise in freight costs

Deforestation : Cameroon’s proposed 15% increase in raw timber export duties’ not deterrent, Greenpeace Africa says

Covidgate: Audit bench confirms overbilling, conflicts of interest misappropriations suspicions

Cameroon projects a 2% inflation rate for 2022, unrealistic according to some analysts

douala-provisional-administrator-seeks-a-consultaant-to-audit-the-management-of-collapsed-smid

Douala: Provisional administrator seeks a consultaant to audit the management of collapsed SMID

cemac-banking-watchdog-cobac-lowers-capital-conservation-buffer-due-to-negative-impacts-of-covid-19-on-credit-and-microfinance-institutions

CEMAC: Banking watchdog COBAC lowers capital conservation buffer due to negative impacts of Covid-19 on credit and microfinance institutions

cryptocurrency-cameroonian-law-firm-fousse-reports-liyeplimal-to-special-criminal-court-over-fraud-suspicion

Cryptocurrency: Cameroonian law firm Fousse reports Liyeplimal to special criminal court over fraud suspicion

cemac-beac-calls-for-a-law-to-prohibit-the-use-of-airtime-as-a-payment-means

CEMAC: BEAC calls for a law to prohibit the use of airtime as a payment means

cemac-with-64-8-of-accounts-and-73-1-of-transactions-cameroon-confirms-leadership-in-the-mobile-money-market-in-2020

CEMAC: With 64.8% of accounts and 73.1% of transactions, Cameroon confirms leadership in the mobile money market in 2020

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

World Bank backs acquisition of 158,400 single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in Cameroon

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

COP 26: Cameroon becomes first country in the world to integrate biochar into its climate strategy

next
prev