Camwater: Net profits dropped 24% YoY in 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Over the 2018-2020 period, the government of Cameroon cleared over XAF30 billion of the debt it was owing water utility Cameroon Water Utilities (Camwater). Those debts, "made up mainly of public administrations’ water bills,” thus fell from XAF45.6 billion in 2018 to XAF15.4 billion.

The figures were revealed by the Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para-Public Sector Enterprises (CTR), in its 2020 report on state and parastatal companies’ performance.

According to this special body of the Ministry of Finance, despite this "effort made by the State to clear its debt towards” the water utility, Camwater’s net profit dropped by 24.46% in 2020. From XAF1.8 billion in 2019, it fell to XAF1.3 billion in 2020.

For the CTR, this was due to personnel expenses, which captured over 85% of the value-added Camwater created in 2020.

In addition to the high personnel expenses, the net profit was also affected by revenue shortfall caused by the water price regulation system. “This result could have improved” if the State had invariably covered the revenue shortfall generated by the water price regulation system, the technical commission estimates.

BRM