Cameroon: GUCE inks agreement to collect taxes and duties through Express Union

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, for their procedures at the GUCE (Single Window for Foreign Trade), users can now pay their fees and various taxes through the mobile money services offered by Express Union. According to a release published on January 28, 2022, the microfinance institution, which is also into money transfer, signed an agreement with the GUCE to facilitate tax payments.

"You can now easily pay your tax and customs duties via Mobile Money,” the microfinance institution announced. Economic operators can also pay their import-export tax and duties by just visiting Express Union agencies close to their locations.

By signing this agreement with Express Union, the GUCE intends to help save time for its users. Over the 2010-2018 period, the single window helped its users (firms namely) save nearly XAF60 billion, thanks to the dematerialization of its procedures, according to the National Institute of Statistics.

With that same agreement, Express Union is entering the tax payment segment where MTN and Orange are already active. Those two operators signed agreements with the Directorate General of Taxation to allow users to pay their taxes via their mobile money accounts. This reform was aimed at reducing cash transactions and fund misappropriation risks.

S.A.