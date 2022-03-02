CEMAC: Cameroon pays XAF2.7 bln interest in the money market for bonds issued in Feb 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s public treasury paid, on February 28, 2022, a XAF2.750 billion interest on the public securities market of the BEAC, Central bank of the CEMAC region.

According to the timetable of operations on this market published by the BEAC, the interests are for a 5-year bond issued by the country in February 2021.

On March 4, 2022, Cameroon will repay debts totaling XAF28.5 billion on that same market. The amount is the amortization of maturing 26-week and 13-week Treasury bills.

To fill its treasury and be able to meet urgent liquidity needs such as the repayment of maturing securities, the country returned to the BEAC public securities market on February 28, 2022 to raise XAF25 billion.

Let’s note that according to the Directorate General of the Treasury, from 2011 to 2021, the country has repaid about XAF3,000 billion of funds raised in the BEAC public securities market without defaulting on a single deadline.

BRM