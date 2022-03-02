logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 March 2022 -
Finance

CEMAC: Cameroon pays XAF2.7 bln interest in the money market for bonds issued in Feb 2021

CEMAC: Cameroon pays XAF2.7 bln interest in the money market for bonds issued in Feb 2021
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 01 March 2022 12:29

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s public treasury paid, on February 28, 2022, a XAF2.750 billion interest on the public securities market of the BEAC, Central bank of the CEMAC region.  

According to the timetable of operations on this market published by the BEAC, the interests are for a 5-year bond issued by the country in February 2021. 

On March 4, 2022, Cameroon will repay debts totaling XAF28.5 billion on that same market. The amount is the amortization of maturing  26-week and 13-week Treasury bills.

To fill its treasury and be able to meet urgent liquidity needs such as the repayment of maturing securities, the country returned to the BEAC public securities market on February 28, 2022 to raise XAF25 billion. 

Let’s note that according to the Directorate General of the Treasury, from 2011 to 2021, the country has repaid about XAF3,000 billion of funds raised in the BEAC public securities market without defaulting on a single deadline.

BRM

back to top

Wheat flour and rebar: Russia-Ukraine crisis raises fears of additional production costs in Cameroon

wheat-flour-and-rebar-russia-ukraine-crisis-raises-fears-of-additional-production-costs-in-cameroon
On February 24, 2022, just after Russia began bombing Ukraine, the price of a ton of wheat reached an unprecedented €344 euros (more than XAF225,000)...

Cameroon to keep 2022 public debt below 50% of GDP

cameroon-to-keep-2022-public-debt-below-50-of-gdp
Cameroon plans to keep its public debt below 50% of GDP during the current 2022 fiscal year. The information was disclosed on February 25, 2022, in...

CEMAC: Cameroon pays XAF2.7 bln interest in the money market for bonds issued in Feb 2021

cemac-cameroon-pays-xaf2-7-bln-interest-in-the-money-market-for-bonds-issued-in-feb-2021
Cameroon’s public treasury paid, on February 28, 2022, a XAF2.750 billion interest on the public securities market of the BEAC, Central bank of the CEMAC...

Mbalam-Nabeba project: the five Chinese firms eying the exploitation component revealed

mbalam-nabeba-project-the-five-chinese-firms-eying-the-exploitation-component-revealed
In the framework of the Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore development project, Cameroon’s National Mining Company (Sonamines) will be in charge of the mining...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains