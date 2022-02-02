camerounian-laure-nicaise-matueno-joins-swiss-brokerslink-s-board-of-directors

(Business in Cameroon) - Laure Nicaise Matueno, General Manager of brokerage company Generalia assurances, was recently co-opted into the board of directors of partner firm Brokerslink, a Swiss broker. According to media Défis Actuels, which reveals the information, the general manager was co-opted during Brokerslink’s annual general meeting.

"As a global brokerage network, it is important to have a board of directors reflecting the diversity of the brokerage community and clients worldwide,” indicates Brokerslink founder and chairman Jose Manuel Fonseca.

The newly promoted executive has over 20 years of experience in the Cameroonian insurance market, including 14 years at Activa Assurances, a group founded and led by her Cameroonian compatriot Richard Lowé. Since 2013, she has been managing Generalia assurances.

BRM