Cameroon: Proparco and Afriland ink XAF10 bln guarantee agreement to support foreign trade

(Business in Cameroon) - Proparco and Afriland First Bank are set to sign, on February 3, 2022, in Douala, a €15 million (XAF10 billion) guarantee agreement to boost trade finance operations both in Afiland’s portfolio and in Cameroon.

As finance experts explain, trade finance is a set of techniques and financial products designed to finance and support international trade operations. Those financial products include notably documentary credit (Credoc) and documentary remittance (Remdoc).

"Documentary credit is any commitment taken by a bank on behalf of a third party (originator) or for itself to pay a beneficiary (service provider, seller, supplier…) a given amount of money upon presentation, within a set time, of documents agreed upon in the contract," explains Afriland First Bank on its website. According to the same source, "documentary remittance is a type of payment or collection whereby the exporter instructs his bank to remit documents to the importer’s bank.”

BRM