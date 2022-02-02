Cameroon: France suspended XAF197 bln of debt in 2020-2021, under G20’s DSSI

(Business in Cameroon) - In the framework of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, France suspended XAF197.2 billion of debt to be repaid by Cameroon between 2020 and 2021. The figure was revealed by Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey, on February 1, 2022, when signing, in Yaoundé, the addendum of the third debt reduction and development contract (C2D) linking Cameroon and France since 2006.

According to the official, the addendum is the "administrative and legal materialization of the support France provided to Cameroon in those times of uncertainty and unprecedented crisis.”

Per the C2D contract requirements, Cameroon was to pay the debt it owes France annually and the partner country will then return that debt serviced for social investments. However, thanks to the debt suspension initiative started by G20 countries, Cameroon did not service that debt.

The initiative then " (...) helped relieve our public treasury, preserve our country's financial reputation, finance emergency operations required by the national Coronavirus response plan as well as maintain economic and social resilience," Minister Ousmane Mey said during a ceremony organized to sign the C2D amendment contract.

After a two-year suspension, C2D repayments will resume this year (2022). According to Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motazé, the resumption of those debt services will increase Cameroon’s interest expenses this year.

In addition to the principal, this interest expense is officially projected to rise to XAF239.6 billion, up from XAF49.4 billion in 2021.

Brice R. Mbodiam