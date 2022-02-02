logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 February 2022 -
Finance

Cameroon: France suspended XAF197 bln of debt in 2020-2021, under G20’s DSSI

Cameroon: France suspended XAF197 bln of debt in 2020-2021, under G20’s DSSI
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 02 February 2022 13:22

(Business in Cameroon) - In the framework of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, France suspended XAF197.2 billion of debt to be repaid by Cameroon between 2020 and 2021. The figure was revealed by Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey, on February 1, 2022, when signing, in Yaoundé, the addendum of the third debt reduction and development contract (C2D) linking Cameroon and France since 2006. 

According to the official, the addendum is the "administrative and legal materialization of the support France provided to Cameroon in those times of uncertainty and unprecedented crisis.”

Per the C2D contract requirements, Cameroon was to pay the debt it owes France annually and the partner country will then return that debt serviced for social investments. However, thanks to the debt suspension initiative started by G20 countries, Cameroon did not service that debt.

The initiative then " (...) helped relieve our public treasury,  preserve our country's financial reputation,  finance emergency operations required by the national Coronavirus response plan as well as maintain economic and social resilience," Minister Ousmane Mey said during a ceremony organized to sign the C2D amendment contract.  

After a two-year suspension, C2D repayments will resume this year (2022). According to Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motazé, the resumption of those debt services will increase Cameroon’s interest expenses this year. 

In addition to the principal, this interest expense is officially projected to rise to XAF239.6 billion, up from XAF49.4 billion in 2021.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon: France suspended XAF197 bln of debt in 2020-2021, under G20’s DSSI

cameroon-france-suspended-xaf197-bln-of-debt-in-2020-2021-under-g20-s-dssi
In the framework of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, France suspended XAF197.2 billion of debt to be repaid by Cameroon between 2020 and 2021. The...

Cameroon: Proparco and Afriland ink XAF10 bln guarantee agreement to support foreign trade

cameroon-proparco-and-afriland-ink-xaf10-bln-guarantee-agreement-to-support-foreign-trade
Proparco and Afriland First Bank are set to sign, on February 3, 2022, in Douala, a €15 million (XAF10 billion) guarantee agreement to boost trade...

Cameroon: Timber production dropped 20% in 2018-2020 due to the Anglophone crisis

cameroon-timber-production-dropped-20-in-2018-2020-due-to-the-anglophone-crisis
Cameroon's timber production dropped by 20% between 2018 and 2020, according to an economic note recently published by the French Ministry of Economy. "In...

Yaoundé: imported food prices rose 8.2% YoY in 2021 (INS)

yaounde-imported-food-prices-rose-8-2-yoy-in-2021-ins
The consumer price index rose by 1% in Yaoundé in December 2021, up from 0.2% a month earlier. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS),...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n106-107: December 2021-January 2022

Nine projects and innovations that demonstrate Cameroonians’ genius

This is how Gozem plans to revolutionize the transport sector in Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n116-117: Decembre 2021-Janvier 2022

La preuve par 9 du génie camerounais

Comment Gozem veut révolutionner le transport urbain au Cameroun