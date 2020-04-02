logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 April 2020 -
Finance

Cameroon: Microfinance institutions performed better YoY in 2019 (Ministry of Finance)

Cameroon: Microfinance institutions performed better YoY in 2019 (Ministry of Finance)
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 02 April 2020 10:25

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the performance of microfinance institutions has been decreasing since the 2017 fiscal year but, in 2019, the trend changed slightly. This is revealed in the background note published, on April 1, by the Ministry of Finance in the framework of its coming three bond issuances.

At end-December 2019, the note informs, the total equity of the microfinance sector was XAF2,122.9 billion (representing 32.8% of commercial banks’ equity). Deposits stood at XAF90.09 billion (18.5% of deposits recorded by banks) and credits reached XAF839.14 billion (22.90% of the credits granted by banks by that period). Apart from the deposits, all the figures recorded in the sector were higher compared with the figures of the 2018 financial year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, between end-December 2017 and end-December 2018, the equity of microfinance institutions dropped from XAF816.40 billion to XAF708.50 billion (-XAF-107.80 billion). During that period, deposits recorded by those institutions dropped by 23.5%, from XAF668.20 billion to XAF514.20 billion (-XAF-154 billion). Credits granted by the microfinance institutions dropped by 17%, from XAF464.20 billion to XAF385.10 billion (-XAF-79.10 billion).

On December 31, 2019, 418 accredited microfinance institutions were operating in Cameroon. Of those institutions, 88.04 % were first-class (123 private and 245 organized as cooperative), 11.24 % were second-class (47 institutions) and 0.72 % third class.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Cocoa prices pick up again, spurred by rising demand

cameroon-cocoa-prices-pick-up-again-spurred-by-rising-demand
On April 1, 2020, the price of a kilogram of cocoa beans at the Port of Douala ranged between XAF1,050 and XAF1,150, according to figures revealed by SIF,...

Cameroon: Microfinance institutions performed better YoY in 2019 (Ministry of Finance)

cameroon-microfinance-institutions-performed-better-yoy-in-2019-ministry-of-finance
In Cameroon, the performance of microfinance institutions has been decreasing since the 2017 fiscal year but, in 2019, the trend changed slightly. This is...

Cameroon: Government sets borrowing needs for 2020-2022 at XAF3,440 bln

cameroon-government-sets-borrowing-needs-for-2020-2022-at-xaf3-440-bln
In Cameroon, the government estimates its borrowing needs (budget support included) over the 2020-2022 period at XAF3,440 billion. The information is...

Cameroon launches campaign for its XAF220 bln fundraising operation

cameroon-launches-campaign-for-its-xaf220-bln-fundraising-operation
Today April 1st, Cameroon launched a campaign for its XAF220 billion fundraising operation via bond issuance. On various media, the Ministry of Finance,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises