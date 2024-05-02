cameroon-secures-nearly-cfa500bn-credit-line-from-itfc

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon secured $800 million (over CFA489 billion at the current US dollar value) from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a specialized organ of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. The information was announced by the Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Regional Development in a statement released on April 29.

This funding package resulted from a cooperation framework agreement signed by Minister of Alamine Ousmane Mey, and the CEO of ITFC, Hani Salem Sonbol, on the sidelines of the 49th annual meeting of the IsDB Group Board of Governors held from April 27 to 30 in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital. Per the agreed terms, the money will be gradually disbursed as loans over the 2024-27 period.

According to the ministry’s statement, "the resources (...) will be allocated to finance operations agreed upon by both parties, particularly in the following areas: marketing of agricultural commodities such as cotton, provision of agricultural inputs and basic energy products (oil, alumina, electricity), provision of financing lines and confirmation of letters of credit to local banks to support SMEs, facilitation of access to medicines and medical equipment, as well as capacity building under special programs such as the Arab-Africa Trade Bridges Initiative (AATB)", aimed at supporting trade and investment flows between Arab and African countries.

Compared to the previous 3-year agreement between the two parties, this new package represents an increase of $50 million (+6.6%). Indeed, in April 2021, Cameroon and ITFC signed a cooperation framework agreement worth $750 million. But the money was not fully disbursed. Cameroon received 80% of the total funding, amounting to $602.4 million, according to official figures. However, the money received enabled the beneficiary to back cotton campaigns by the Cotton Development Corporation (Sodecoton), imports of petroleum products by the National Refining Company (Sonara), the country's sole refinery, as well as imports of raw materials for Cameroon Aluminum (Alucam). $105 million was specifically earmarked for the cotton and soybean sectors, directed to Sodecoton for acquiring agricultural inputs like fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides, as well as purchasing cottonseed and soybean seeds for distribution within the country.