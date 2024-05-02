fintechs-and-ai-seen-as-key-to-boosting-financial-markets-in-cemac-region

(Business in Cameroon) - African fintechs and artificial intelligence (AI) are being touted as key to boosting the financial markets, particularly in the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (Cemac) region. The recommendation comes from the third edition of the Africa Capital Markets Forum (ACMF), held in Douala, Cameroon, on April 24-25.

"We must embrace emerging technologies like blockchain, AI, and fintech, which offer not only increased transparency but also the possibility of rationalizing and securing financial transactions across our borders," said Adel Elaroussi, director of financial services at CDG Capital, a Moroccan bank. Fares Gaied, managing director of Fininfo Solutions, a company specializing in financial software with a focus on AI, believes AI can contribute to cost reduction, automation of processes, and risk reduction. "A fund manager or custodian can reduce costs by 20-30% by using AI to perform repetitive tasks instead of employees," he explained. He also supports that AI adoption could attract more clients and investors to Bvmac by improving user experience.

African fintechs offer innovative and accessible solutions that can facilitate access to financial markets for populations. However, it is essential to have an official contract validated by the Central African Financial Market Surveillance Commission (Cosumaf) for them to operate as legitimate actors in buying securities or collecting funds for management companies, according to David Ekwabi, marketing director at Maviance, a company specializing in digital financial services and software development.

Bvmac has already submitted a general regulation project to Cosumaf to digitalize the regional market. However, finance specialists highlighted during the ACMF forum that integrating emerging technologies into existing African financial market infrastructures presents specific challenges such as system compatibility, cybersecurity, and regulatory requirements. Therefore, it is crucial to strengthen collaboration between market actors and technology providers to overcome these obstacles. Furthermore, investments in training and capacity building are essential to ensure effective adoption of new technologies.