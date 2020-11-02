logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 November 2020 -
Finance

Cameroon: Exchange platform Douala Fintech Tour to be held on Nov 5-6, 2020

  • Comments   -   Monday, 02 November 2020 16:31

(Business in Cameroon) - Kmr start-up hub (a Cameroonian incubator for innovative projects) will organize the Douala Fintech Tour on November 5-6, 2020, in Douala. Presented as an exchange platform bringing all the digital finance players together, this event is being organized with the support of the Africa Fintech Forum, a platform that promotes financial inclusion using digital finance instruments.

According to its promoters, Douala Fintech Tour has four main objectives: to bring together Cameroonian fintech players, to discover the local market, to create a framework for exchanges between players, and to promote the solutions offered by fintech players to economic agents.

During the meeting, various presentations and exchanges will be held. The first of the presentations will discuss the prospects for collaboration between fintechs, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), the Interbank Electronic Banking Group of Central Africa (Gimac), and the Banking Commission of Central Africa (Cobac).

For the organizers of the Douala Fintech Tour, digital finance presents huge opportunities for the development of financial services that meet the needs of unbanked populations, both in Cameroon and in Africa. Then comes fintechs, which can greatly help develop the solutions required, with the help of telecom operators.

