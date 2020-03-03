Cameroon : New fungible treasury bonds issuance to be carried out on March 4, 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Once again, Cameroon will try to raise XAF20 billion on the BEAC’s government securities market, according to an official release.

The operation planned for March 4, 2020, will be carried out via the issuance of 26-week fungible treasury bonds. The maturity date for the bonds, whose interest rates are discounted, is set for September 4, 2020.

Let’s note that Cameroon recorded its first-ever poor performance on the BEAC’s government securities market at the end of the 26-week fungible treasury bonds issuance of February 12, 2020.

At the end of that operation, while it was seeking an envelope of XAF20 billion, Cameroon only retained XAF5.2 billion of the XAF18 billion offered by investors.

BRM