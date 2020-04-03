Cameroon raised about XAF2,934.95 bln on national and CEMAC capital markets between 2010 and Feb 2020 (Ministry of Finance)

(Business in Cameroon) - From 2010 to February 29, 2020, Cameroon raised XAF2,934.95 billion on the national and CEMAC capital markets, according to figures recently published by the Ministry of Finance.

According to the ministry, XAF1,867.401 billion were raised by auction on the Beac open-subscription public securities market, including XAF273.72 billion of Fungible treasury bonds with maturities of 2 to 5 years, and XAF1 593.685 billion of fungible Treasury bills with maturities of 13, 26 and 52 weeks.

The total amount of resources raised by syndication on the national financial market amounts to XAF795 billion, of which XAF200 billion was raised in 2010 at a net interest rate of 5.6%, XAF80 billion in 2013 at a net interest rate of 5.9%, XAF150 billion in 2014 at a net interest rate of 5.5%, XAF165 billion in 2016 at a net interest rate of 5.5% net and XAF200 billion in 2018 at a net interest rate of 5.6%. The maturity period of each of them is 5 years and they are amortizable every year at a quarter after one year of the grace period.

The volume of securities issued by syndication amounted to XAF282.5 billion during the same period, including XAF82.5 billion for the loan carried out in 2016 and XAF200 billion for the loan carried out in 2018.

