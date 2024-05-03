logoBC
BGFIBank Cameroon's Credit Portfolio Grows 17% but Falls Short of Targets

(Business in Cameroon) - BGFIBank Cameroon's credit portfolio reached CFA430.4 billion in 2023, according to data from the Central African Banking Commission (COBAC). This amount represents an increase of CFA63 billion compared to the CFA367.4 billion recorded the previous year, a 17% increase in relative value.

According to the credit institution, led by Abakal Mahamat (pictured), this increase, obtained in a context marked by a restrictive monetary policy, is the result of partnerships with the Port Authority of Kribi (PAK) and Camwater, as well as significant support in the agri-food (Gracedom) and energy (Prometal) sectors.

Despite this performance, the Cameroonian subsidiary of the Gabonese banking group has failed to maintain its position acquired the previous year. With a slightly declining market share, from 8.4% to 7.9%, BGFIBank Cameroon has dropped one place in the ranking of banks by credit outstanding, from 6th to 7th. It is now overtaken by Afriland First Bank (22.9% market share with CFA1,241 billion in credit outstanding), Société Générale Cameroun (14.6% market share with CFA789.6 billion in credit outstanding), Société Commerciale de Banque Cameroun (10% market share with CFA541.2 billion in credit outstanding), Bicec (8.6% market share with CFA465.6 billion in credit outstanding), Commercial Bank Cameroon (8.4% market share with CFA455.6 billion in credit outstanding), and Banque Atlantique Cameroun (8.0% market share with CFA433.9 billion in credit outstanding).

This result moves the bank away from one of the objectives of its 2025 business project. As part of this project, the bank aims "to be among the top two banks in the country in terms of supporting both private and public structural financing." However, BGFIBank Cameroon still has two years to accelerate its pace. The subsidiary of the leading banking group in the CEMAC zone can notably rely on its network, which has developed significantly in the last two years. With the opening of six branches and one cash point in 2023, the bank is now present in all 10 regions of the country and has 22 branches and four cash points. This expansion is crucial for developing retail banking. It has also contributed to a 71% increase in the customer base and an increase in deposits from CFA275.6 billion to CFA300 billion, according to COBAC data.

BGFIBank Cameroon can also rely on its partnership with the Union of Financial Development Mutuals, recognized as one of the largest first-category microfinance networks, with 121 points spread across the 10 regions and bringing together around 300,000 members at the end of 2023. The bank is also expected to benefit from a future partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Civic Education (Minjec) for the Youth Entrepreneurs Guarantee Fund (Fogajeune).

Another asset is the bank's financial health. Its net income continued to grow, increasing from CFA10 billion to CFA11 billion, an increase of 10%. Its solvency ratio stands at 12%, while the balance sheet total has climbed to CFA594 billion, compared to CFA491 billion in 2022.

