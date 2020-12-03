CEMAC: Beac injects XAF69.5 bln into the banking system to boost liquidity

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 1, 2020, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) offered XAF250 billion of liquidity, in the framework of its liquidity injection operations, into the CEMAC banking system. The operation was aimed at increasing the operating margin of credit institutions operating in the region amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, according to the official reports, only six credit institutions in the CEMAC zone have shown interest in this tender. The said banks captured XAF69.5 billion, a little over 27% of the overall liquidity offered by the central bank.

Since the beginning of these weekly liquidity injections, which are part of the BEAC’s monetary policy amid the pandemic, banks have probably never raised up to XAF100 billion. This shows either the solidity of their treasury or a certain reluctance to finance national economies.

BRM

