logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 February 2020 -
Finance

Cameroon repaid XAF309 bln of debt in local and sub-regional Capital markets in 2019

Cameroon repaid XAF309 bln of debt in local and sub-regional Capital markets in 2019
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 04 February 2020 18:39

(Business in Cameroon) - Last year, Cameroon dedicated XAF309 billion to the repayment of debts contracted on the local and sub-regional capital markets (BEAC’s securities market and the Central African Stock Exchange). The information was provided by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Finance (Minfi) Gilbert Didier Edoa (photo) during the annual conference of the Ministry of Finance held on January 30-31.

On December 26, 2019, the Cameroonian Public Treasury released XAF39.5 billion, to be paid to subscribers of the 2014-2019 bond issued by Cameroon to raise XAF150 billion. It was the last tranche that marked the successful repayment of all of the subscribers of the “ECMR 5.5% net 2014-2019.

This means that Cameroon paid XAF269.5 billion to its other financial partners in the region during the period under review if we deduce the XAF39.5 billion from the total amount stated by DGilbert Didier Edoa. These debts, we can guess, were contracted on the BEAC government securities market, on which the Cameroonian government has been raising between XAF10, 20 and even 50 billion every week since 2011.

These repayments have gone to local banks, from which the Cameroonian Treasury borrows every year. According to the 2018 activity report of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), banks operating in the CEMAC region are sometimes more favourable to financing states than private companies.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon repaid XAF309 bln of debt in local and sub-regional Capital markets in 2019

cameroon-repaid-xaf309-bln-of-debt-in-local-and-sub-regional-capital-markets-in-2019
Last year, Cameroon dedicated XAF309 billion to the repayment of debts contracted on the local and sub-regional capital markets (BEAC’s securities market...

Cameroon repatriated XAF644 bln of exports revenues in 2019

cameroon-repatriated-xaf644-bln-of-exports-revenues-in-2019
During the 2019 fiscal year, Cameroon successfully repatriated XAF644.721 billion of exports revenues. According to the Ministry of Finance, which...

Cameroon : CND updates public debt at end 2019 to XAF8,650 bln (38.3% of GDP)

cameroon-cnd-updates-public-debt-at-end-2019-to-xaf8-650-bln-38-3-of-gdp
In Cameroon, the National Public Debt Committee CND informs that during the 2019 fiscal year, it regularly held its sessions and ensured the...

Coronavirus : Cameroon suspends importation of animal and fishery products from countries with active outbreaks

coronavirus-cameroon-suspends-importation-of-animal-and-fishery-products-from-countries-with-active-outbreaks
“Till further notice,” the issuance of “technical notices for the importation of live animals, fresh or frozen and non-manufactured animal and fishery...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC