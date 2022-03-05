Climate Finance: AfDB builds actors’ capacities in Douala

(Business in Cameroon) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) organized on February 21-24, 2022, a climate finance workshop in Douala, the pan-African institution announces. The workshop served as an avenue to build the capacities of the close to fifty actors (both from the public and private sector) that took part and to discuss a climate-resilient agriculture project with stakeholders.

During the four workshops, participants’ knowledge was expanded on climate change, the specificities of a climate project, the national and international funding sources available for climate financing, the Green Climate Fund, social and environmental safeguards as well as gender issues in the projects submitted to climate funds.

"We will put the knowledge acquired to good use, notably in the development of climate projects that have women as the main beneficiaries since they are the most vulnerable to climate change,” said Rose Pelagie Masso, a member of the Cameroonian branch of the African Women's Network for Community Forest Management.

According to the AfDB, the training workshop organized in Douala is part of a series of training it planned to support member countries in their climate finance sourcing endeavors.

BRM