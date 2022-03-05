logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 March 2022 -
Finance

Climate Finance: AfDB builds actors’ capacities in Douala

Climate Finance: AfDB builds actors’ capacities in Douala
  • Comments   -   Friday, 04 March 2022 13:02

(Business in Cameroon) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) organized on February 21-24, 2022, a climate finance workshop in Douala, the pan-African institution announces. The workshop served as an avenue to build the capacities of the close to fifty actors (both from the public and private sector) that took part and to discuss a climate-resilient agriculture project with stakeholders. 

During the four workshops, participants’ knowledge was expanded on climate change, the specificities of a climate project, the national and international funding sources available for climate financing, the Green Climate Fund, social and environmental safeguards as well as gender issues in the projects submitted to climate funds. 

"We will put the knowledge acquired to good use, notably in the development of climate projects that have women as the main beneficiaries since they are the most vulnerable to climate change,” said Rose Pelagie Masso, a member of the Cameroonian branch of the African Women's Network for Community Forest Management.

According to the AfDB, the training workshop organized in Douala is part of a series of training it planned to support member countries in their climate finance sourcing endeavors.  

BRM

back to top

Electricity: Production deficit, maintenance works, and grid saturation plunge Cameroon into darkness

electricity-production-deficit-maintenance-works-and-grid-saturation-plunge-cameroon-into-darkness
Days ago, electric utility ENEO resumed with energy rationing in Cameroon. In almost all of the main towns, whole neighborhoods are left without...

Facebook dominated 85% of the social media landscape in Cameroon in 2021 (ANTIC)

facebook-dominated-85-of-the-social-media-landscape-in-cameroon-in-2021-antic
Facebook has been the most-used social media in Cameroon in 2021, according to an index recently published by the National Agency for Information...

Yagoua-Bongor: Cameroon to recruit civil engineers for technology transfer

yagoua-bongor-cameroon-to-recruit-civil-engineers-for-technology-transfer
Cameroon’s Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi recently issued a call for applications for the recruitment of civil engineers. The...

Cameroon: 891 082 phone numbers suspended by mobile operators

cameroon-891-082-phone-numbers-suspended-by-mobile-operators
Cameroon’s mobile operators recently suspended 891,082 phone numbers deemed non-compliant, telecom regulator ART announced on March 3, 2022.  The...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains