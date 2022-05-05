logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 May 2022 -
Finance

Salam, Allianz unveil merger plan

Salam, Allianz unveil merger plan
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 04 May 2022 18:02

(Business in Cameroon) - Insurance companies Salam (South African) and Allianz (German) are planning a merger. The information was reported Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in a press release issued on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange by South African group. The transaction is pending approval from regulators in the markets where both groups operate.

In Cameroon, where these two companies operate in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance, the approval of the merger by the Inter-African Conference of Insurance Markets (Cima) will give a new face to the local market. In particular, it will bring in a new market leader, all insurance lines included.

Data from the Directorate of Insurance at the Ministry of Finance showed that for the year ending December 31, 2020, the merger between Allianz Cameroon (9.04% market share) and Sanlam Cameroon (5.28%) should now weigh 14.32% of the market share in the property and casualty line, which posted a turnover of CFA140.77 billion in 2020.

Until then, the leader in this branch should remain the French company Axa, with 14.72% of the market share. But by integrating the life branch (Axa was not present in 2020), which totaled a turnover of CFA70.6 billion in 2020, the merger between Sanlam and Allianz will give birth to the new leader of the insurance market in the country.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Allianz Life Cameroon is the market leader with 28.62% of the local market share, compared to 3.48% for Sanlam Life Cameroon. This means that the merger of the two companies should represent more than 32% of the market share of the life branch and 14.32% of the market of the property branch. This corresponds to an overall control of 42.32% of the entire insurance market in Cameroon.

The terms of the merger agreement revealed by Sanlam indicated that the deal does not include reinsurer Continental-Ré, which is also present in Cameroon. This company will remain under the control of Sanlam, which had taken over its assets following the takeover of Moroccan group Saham in 2018. The agreement between the two companies also stipulates that Allianz will be a 40% shareholder in the new entity following the merger, with the possibility of increasing its assets to 49%. The remainder will be controlled by Sanlam.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Salam, Allianz unveil merger plan

salam-allianz-unveil-merger-plan
Insurance companies Salam (South African) and Allianz (German) are planning a merger. The information was reported Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in a press...

The National Participatory Development Program is at risk of suspension

the-national-participatory-development-program-is-at-risk-of-suspension
The National Participatory Development Program (PNDP), the World Bank-backed government agency focused on local development, could close in 2023. This...

Cameroon: Govt mulls over raising the minimum wage

cameroon-govt-mulls-over-raising-the-minimum-wage
The Cameroonian government announced talks with the business corporation to raise the interprofessional guaranteed minimum wage (SMIG), currently...

Cameroon gets Cosumaf approval for 6th bond issue

cameroon-gets-cosumaf-approval-for-6th-bond-issue
Cameroon received last April 29 the green light from Cosumaf, the Central African Financial Market Surveillance Committee, to proceed with its 2022 bond...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »