logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 June 2020 -
Finance

Moh Sylvester: Cameroon is currently the only Sub-Saharan country to obtain short-term financing with interest rates below 3%

Moh Sylvester: Cameroon is currently the only Sub-Saharan country to obtain short-term financing with interest rates below 3%
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 04 June 2020 14:27

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s public securities are currently the most competitive in the whole of sub-Saharan Africa. This was revealed by Moh Sylvester, Director General of the Treasury at the Ministry of Finance, during an interview with local media Défis Actuels.  

"Cameroon is currently the only sub-Saharan country which is still getting short term financing with interest rates below 3% and less than 7% for long-term financing,” said this senior official of the Ministry of Finance who for several years now has been leading the country’s fund mobilizations on the money market.

According to Moh Sylvester, the competitiveness of Cameroonian securities stems from the credibility of the signature of the government of Cameroon, which to date has not recorded any payment defaults on the money market since its launch nearly 10 years ago. Above all, it also stems from a rigorous low-cost debt policy.

 "We carefully (…) make sure we borrow at a lower cost. (...) We ensure that interest rates are as low as possible. (...) The government's debt curve is also well followed so that it does not extend too far," explained the Director-General of the Treasury.

BRM

back to top

The AfDB grants CEMAC countries XAF6.3 bln to support the fight against Covid-19

the-afdb-grants-cemac-countries-xaf6-3-bln-to-support-the-fight-against-covid-19
The Executive Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved, on 2 June 2020, a grant totaling XAF6.3 billion (US$ 10.8 million) for the...

Moh Sylvester: Cameroon is currently the only Sub-Saharan country to obtain short-term financing with interest rates below 3%

moh-sylvester-cameroon-is-currently-the-only-sub-saharan-country-to-obtain-short-term-financing-with-interest-rates-below-3
Cameroon’s public securities are currently the most competitive in the whole of sub-Saharan Africa. This was revealed by Moh Sylvester, Director General...

Cameroon: Banana exports down 4,000 tons YoY in May 2020

cameroon-banana-exports-down-4-000-tons-yoy-in-may-2020
In May 2020, Cameroon’s banana exports took another nosedive after a disappointing first quarter (over 13,000 tons drop in exports), and a revival of...

Cameroon will save XAF150 bln yearly thanks to new petroleum products’ supplying mechanisms (MINEE)

cameroon-will-save-xaf150-bln-yearly-thanks-to-new-petroleum-products-supplying-mechanisms-minee
During a media appearance last May 31,  the Minister of Water and Energy (Minee), Gaston Eloundou Essomba (photo) stated that this year, Cameroon has...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n87: May 2020

Roads, dams, fiber optics, markets... Cameroon’s big projects toward integration

«Central Africa is facing enormous challenges» - AfDB


Investir au Cameroun n97 Mai 2020

Routes, barrages, fibre optique, marchés… Les grands chantiers camerounais de l’intégration

« L’Afrique centrale est confrontée à d’énormes défis » (BAD)