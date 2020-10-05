Cameroon: Over XAF12 bln of non-tax revenues were diverted in H1-2020 (MINFI)

(Business in Cameroon) - The Ministry of Finance (Minfi) recently published a report on the special conferences on non-tax revenue budgeting held in Yaoundé in September 2020.

From the report, it appears that the public treasury does not receive all of the non-tax revenues collected by public agencies. In the first half of 2020 for instance, the public treasury did not receive XAF11,579,528,156 of administrative fees, XAF7,264,716 of revenues from incidental sales of goods, XAF439,021,309 from the sales of services, and XAF150,736,886 of rents and real estate incomes. This represents over XAF12 billion of revenues diverted from the public coffers.

The report also indicates that in 2019, XAF22,813,368,547 administrative fees, XAF143,092,830 of rents and real estate incomes, and XAF1 605,741,816 of fines and other miscellaneous income and profits were not repaid to public coffers. This means that XAF24,473,782,384 of non-tax revenues were diverted in 2019.

According to the Minfi, over the last three (3) years, non-tax revenues contributed about 4% to the financing of the budget. Therefore, the government is planning to increase this rate starting from the 2021 financial year. From XAF168 billion in 2018, the non-tax revenues recovery target rose to XAF200 billion in 2019 and XAF204 billion in 2020. The rate will increase in 2021 as well as the effective recovery of the revenues.

Sylvain Andzongo