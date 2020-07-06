logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 July 2020 -
Finance

Cameroon plans to raise CFAF110 bln on the BEAC market in Q3-2020

  • Comments   -   Monday, 06 July 2020 11:51

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Treasury recently published the provisional calendar of its public securities’ issuance on the Bank of Central African States (Beac) market, common to the CEMAC countries (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Chad) for the 3rd quarter of 2020. According to the calendar, the country intends to mobilize an amount of CFAF 110 billion on this market from July 8 to September 30, 2020.

In detail, the country plans to raise by auction, from July 8 to 27, a total of CFAF 50 billion through the issuance of Fungible Treasury Bills (T-bills),  including CFAF 20 billion with  13-week bills, CFAF 20 billion with 26-week bills and CFAF 10 billion with 52-week bills.

Thereafter, from August 12 to 26, the Treasury intends to raise CFAF 30 billion, including CFAF 20 billion with 26-week bills and CFAF 10 billion with 52-week bills.

Finally, from September 2 to 30, Cameroon plans to raise a total amount of CFAF 30 billion on the Beac market. This includes CFAF20 billion with the issuance of 26-week bills and CFAF10 billion with 52-week bills.

