logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 January 2021 -

BannerICBC2021

Finance

2021 finance law: Cameroon forbids cash payment of tax and duties

2021 finance law: Cameroon forbids cash payment of tax and duties
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 07 January 2021 14:39

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 30, 2020, the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze signed a circular detailing measures for the implementation of the 2021 finance law. One of the main measures contained in the circular concerned the securitization of public revenue collection.

In that regard, the circular prescribes that tax and duties should be paid in cash but via bank transfers and the electronic payment methods available in the taxation system. It also prescribes the “generalization of tax management computerization in divisional tax centers.”

It then set digital payments as the compulsory tax and duties payment means for large companies falling under the large businesses tax center.

The circular exceptionally authorizes the payment of taxes and duties in cash only at bank counters instead of to tax employees, who have often been involved in cases of public fund misappropriation.

Moreover, the circular also introduces electronic notification and receipts, therefore suppressing manual receipts that favor “various frauds.”  In 2017, the Minister of Finance had to sanction no less than 137 employees of his administration. They were mainly accused of issuing fake receipts and misappropriating revenues generated. The agents (generally deployed in government revenue collection centers) used to forge documents attesting that the revenues collected had been paid into government coffers, even though there were no traces of these funds in the Treasury's books.

"The methods of implementation of this reform will be defined by a specific text from the Minister of Finance," the circular states.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Economic Partnership Agreement: Cameroon launched the 5th phase on Jan 1, 2021, as promised…

economic-partnership-agreement-cameroon-launched-the-5th-phase-on-jan-1-2021-as-promised
The Directorate General of Customs announced that on January 1, 2021, Cameroon launched the 5th phase of tariff dismantling in the framework of its...

2021 finance law: Cameroon forbids cash payment of tax and duties

2021-finance-law-cameroon-forbids-cash-payment-of-tax-and-duties
On December 30, 2020, the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze signed a circular detailing measures for the implementation of the 2021 finance law. One...

Cameroon: Domestic gas subsidies were down by XAF4.7 bln YoY at end-Sep 2020

cameroon-domestic-gas-subsidies-were-down-by-xaf4-7-bln-yoy-at-end-sep-2020
Over the first nine months of 2020, the National Hydrocarbons Prices Stabilisation Fund (CSPH) spent XAF13.2 billion to support the retail price of...

Cameroon: Prompted by accumulated losses, shareholders approve the premature dissolution of newsagent Messapresse

cameroon-prompted-by-accumulated-losses-shareholders-approve-the-premature-dissolution-of-newsagent-messapresse
During the extraordinary general meeting held on December 16, 2020, the shareholders of Messapresse ruled in favor of the premature dissolution and the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Prompted by accumulated losses, shareholders approve the premature dissolution of newsagent Messapresse

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Cocoa production rose during the 2017-2018 campaign despite unrest in the Southwest

ifc-central-africa-new-representative-on-a-tour-to-meet-cameroonian-economic-operators

IFC Central Africa: New representative on a tour to meet Cameroonian economic operators

tractafric-s-kribi-based-assembly-plant-has-supplied-7-engines-on-the-local-market-management-announces

Tractafric’s Kribi-based assembly plant has supplied 7 engines on the local market, management announces

cameroon-bicec-loses-its-leadership-of-the-credit-market-with-a-92-6-drop-in-credits-granted-to-clients-this-year

Cameroon: BICEC loses its leadership of the credit market with a 92.6% drop in credits granted to clients this year

cameroon-to-protect-toghu-red-brick-cocoa-the-ndoo-and-the-bafia-pineapple-via-geographical-indication

Cameroon to protect “Toghu”, red-brick cocoa, the “Ndôô” and the Bafia pineapple via geographical indication

panafrican-startup-starnews-mobile-receives-funding-from-i-p-to-boost-content-offers

Panafrican startup StarNews Mobile receives funding from I&P to boost content offers

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Cocoa production rose during the 2017-2018 campaign despite unrest in the Southwest

Cameroon: Fongod Edwin Nuvaga orders customs to suspend the “special operations” competing with Halcomi

next
prev