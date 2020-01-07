cameroon-inaugurates-2020-on-beac-s-debt-market-with-xaf20-bln-fungible-bills

(Business in Cameroon) - For its first operation on the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) debt market this year, the Cameroonian public treasury will try to raise a financing envelope of XAF20 billion on January 8, 2020.

This operation will be conducted via the issuance of a 26-week fungible treasury bills, an official statement signed by the Director-General of the Treasury at the Ministry of Finance, Sylvester Moh, indicates.

As usual, subscribers to this issuance can participate via the 19 government securities specialists accredited by the government for this purpose.

