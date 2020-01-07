leading-mobile-payment-provider-terrapay-enters-cameroon-thanks-to-a-partnership-with-uba

(Business in Cameroon) - TerraPay, one of the world's leading mobile payment services, and the Nigerian banking group UBA announce a partnership to facilitate mobile money transfer services in 20 African countries, including Cameroon.

“This partnership with UBA Group will play a pivotal role in cross border remittances across Africa, America, and Europe. We are delighted to bring the convenience of instant cross-border money transfer, directly to any UBA account in twenty countries,” Ambar Sur (photo), CEO of TerraPay, commented.

In practical terms, the TerraPay service allows anyone, anywhere in the world, to send money to a mobile number instantly.

In Cameroon, TerraPay will find on this market British operator WorldRemit, which is already in partnership with local financial and mobile operators operating in the Mobile Money sector.

BRM