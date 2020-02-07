CEMAC : Cameroon to issue 26-week fungible treasury bills on Feb 12, 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 12, 2020, the Cameroonian Treasury will issue 26-week fungible treasury bills on the BEAC’s government securities market, in an attempt to mobilize XAF20 billion of financing.

This new fundraising operation comes at a time when the yield curve for Cameroonian public securities on the said money market reached a rate of 2.3% in January 2020, for securities with the same maturity period.

The yield curve ranges from 2.9% for one-year maturity securities, to a little over 5% for 3-year maturity securities. Five-year securities, on the other hand, have a yield of 5.7%.

All these bode well for the Cameroonian Treasury's future operations on the BEAC market. Indeed, according to the provisional timetable of the country’s operation on CEMAC's money market, Cameroon will issue 5-year fungible treasury bonds as well as 52-week fungible treasury bonds this month of February 2020.

These operations could be of greater interest to investors attracted by good rates of return.

