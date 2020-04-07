logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 April 2020 -

Cameroon plans to raise XAF290 bln on the BEAC public securities market in Q2-2020

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 07 April 2020 09:14

(Business in Cameroon) - Between April and June 2020, Cameroon plans to raise XAF290 billion on the BEAC public securities market by issuing treasury bills and bonds. This was revealed by the Ministry of Finance in the provisional timetable transmitted to the BEAC.

The first operation of the quarter (Q2-2020) is planned for April 8, with the issuance of 5-year treasury bonds to raise XAF100 billion. Two other bonds of 3 and 2 years each are also planned to be issued on April 15 and 29 to respectively raise XAF70 billion and XAF50 billion.

The operations planned by the government in the current month (April 2020) are set to be used for vast infrastructure projects.

In May 2020, the country is planning to carry out two 26-week bills’ issuance to raise XAF40 billion (XAF20 for each operation).

In June 2020, XAF30 billion will be raised via the issuance of 52-week and 26-week bills. The first operation (52-week bill) is planned for June 3 to raise XAF10 billion.

Brice R. Mbodiam

